KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 52.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 720,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784,423 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $42,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

