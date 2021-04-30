KBC Group NV Sells 80,175 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 805,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,175 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $58,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

