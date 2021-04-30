Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) PT Raised to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

KDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

KDP stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 85,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,570. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after buying an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after buying an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,275,000 after buying an additional 65,834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,265,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,503,000 after buying an additional 1,171,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

