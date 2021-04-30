KeyCorp Comments on Lennox International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.96. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.42.

NYSE LII opened at $341.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $173.24 and a 1-year high of $348.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.04.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,777. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

