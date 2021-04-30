KeyCorp Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $89.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.34.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,473,777. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average is $70.13. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $4,208,356.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after buying an additional 4,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,732,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.