KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Coursera’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COUR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

