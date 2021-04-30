KeyCorp Lowers Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $100.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $86.24 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.20.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 196.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 257.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95,062 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

