KeyCorp Weighs in on Etsy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ETSY. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $208.80 on Wednesday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.01 and a 200-day moving average of $186.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Etsy by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 277.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.