KeyCorp Weighs in on Lufax Holding Ltd’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lufax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lufax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03.

LU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Rowe began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30. Lufax has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $242,010,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $91,431,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $86,342,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,237,000.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

