Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.55

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.55 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 85.30 ($1.11). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 83.90 ($1.10), with a volume of 560,578 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62. The stock has a market cap of £135.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77.

About Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

