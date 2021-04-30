Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Raised to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) was upgraded by Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIKOF opened at $59.45 on Friday. Kikkoman has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $59.45.

Kikkoman Company Profile

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, handy seasoning mixes, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines.

