Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $68.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $70.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

