Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 490.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,399. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average of $135.60. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.