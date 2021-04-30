Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69. Kirby has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.00.

Get Kirby alerts:

In other Kirby news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.