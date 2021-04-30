KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $349.00 at Morgan Stanley

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $286.00 to $349.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.71.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $4.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 1-year low of $147.54 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. As a group, analysts expect that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

