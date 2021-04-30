Klaytn (KLAY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $109.26 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and $109.26 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001744 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,557,364,778 coins and its circulating supply is 2,459,129,382 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

