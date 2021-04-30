Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) PT Raised to C$7.75 at National Bank Financial

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

GUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bloom Burton raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.88.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.39 on Monday. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$4.88 and a 1 year high of C$7.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of C$694.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$55.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.