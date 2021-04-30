Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Major Shareholder Sells $8,737,078.75 in Stock

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 367,877 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $8,737,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Furniture Holdings S.A Global also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 362,917 shares of Knoll stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $8,666,457.96.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of Knoll stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $8,198,028.72.

On Monday, April 19th, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of Knoll stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $18,366,872.25.

KNL stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 1.89. Knoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Knoll by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knoll in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Knoll in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

