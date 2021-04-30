Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

KNL stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.37. 980,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,609. Knoll has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

In related news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $8,198,028.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock worth $43,968,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

