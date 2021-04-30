KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Major Shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf Buys 1,875,000 Shares

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.