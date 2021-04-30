Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) SVP Raymond D. Cabrera Sells 36,419 Shares of Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,999.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Knowles stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

