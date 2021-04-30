Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $289,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,374,268.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,384,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,661,000 after acquiring an additional 362,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,164,000 after acquiring an additional 343,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $13,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

