KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Given Sector Perform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPTSF opened at $8.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. KP Tissue has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $9.67.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

