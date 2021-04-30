Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%.

Shares of NYSE KRA traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,142. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60.

Get Kraton alerts:

KRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

In related news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.