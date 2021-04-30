K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €8.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.46 ($9.95).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €9.19 ($10.81) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.22. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 52-week high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.03.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

