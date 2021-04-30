K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 2,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

KPLUY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Commerzbank cut K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

