Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kuehne + Nagel International presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $48.00.

KHNGY traded down $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 137,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,421. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

