Kura Oncology (KURA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Kura Oncology to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KURA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

