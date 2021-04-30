LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Increases MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Price Target to $39.00

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price objective increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of MGP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. 4,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,201. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

