Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver Sells 2,000,000 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SGH opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $57.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth $7,757,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth $9,133,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at about $7,683,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,941,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

