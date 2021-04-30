Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 341,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $26,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LW opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

