Lancashire (LON:LRE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.35) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 912.38 ($11.92).

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 709 ($9.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 504.82. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 649.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 684.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

