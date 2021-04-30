Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $185.76 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $131.96 and a 1 year high of $188.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.85%.

In related news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

