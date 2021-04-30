Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $361,465.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,309,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,817,230.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $353,348.50.

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46.

CARG opened at $25.21 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CARG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,780,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CarGurus by 1,081.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 893,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,353,000 after buying an additional 817,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

