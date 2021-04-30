Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given “Neutral” Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.56.

Shares of LSCC opened at $52.03 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,710.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,720 shares of company stock worth $6,541,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,512,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 808,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,370,000.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

