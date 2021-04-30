Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LAWS. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.03 million, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. Analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

