Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.70.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lazard stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.