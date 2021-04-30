Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) announced its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LAZ traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.99. 2,486,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lazard has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $46.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

