Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) Short Interest Update

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the March 31st total of 601,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE LEAF opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.90. Leaf Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Leaf Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in Leaf Group by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Leaf Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Leaf Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Leaf Group by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (up from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

