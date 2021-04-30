Lear (NYSE:LEA) Shares Gap Down to $195.14

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $195.14, but opened at $187.35. Lear shares last traded at $188.04, with a volume of 147 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Guggenheim lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 107.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.14 and a 200-day moving average of $159.81.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

