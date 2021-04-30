LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day moving average of $148.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $175.55.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

