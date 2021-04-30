LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.57. 5,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,400. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.55. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $68.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

