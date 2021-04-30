LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 61,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.