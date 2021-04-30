LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 100,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,536. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.06 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.95.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

