LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.33.

LMAT stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,771,509.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $104,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

