LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.39 EPS

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. LendingTree updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded down $11.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,184. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $193.27 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.32 per share, with a total value of $408,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,390.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.30.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

