Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $280.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LII. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.42.

Shares of LII traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.68. 363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,180. Lennox International has a one year low of $173.24 and a one year high of $348.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.21 and a 200-day moving average of $293.04.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total transaction of $582,009.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,777. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lennox International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

