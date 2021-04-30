LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LENSAR Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. LENSAR Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Get LENSAR alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on LENSAR in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

LNSR opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. LENSAR has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 million.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LENSAR (LNSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.