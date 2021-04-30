Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000.

LESL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,087,948 shares of company stock valued at $456,488,372 in the last 90 days.

LESL stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

