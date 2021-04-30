Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Lexington Realty Trust has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.72-0.76 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. On average, analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.